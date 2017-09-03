Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Thee Oh Sees, and Bakersfield Turns 200!

Our upcoming special broadcasts, starting on:

Wednesday, March 8



8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White will be “in the house” to talk weather, library events and happenings. Greg Sarris, author, scholar, and teacher will be participating with the upcoming Geography of Hope conference and will talk with Amanda. NEW SEGMENT: Off Leash! Creta Pullen and Amanda will be talking pets and animals every other week at 9am. Tune in for the launch of this new animal-centric segment. Fish Tales at 9:30 with David Cook.

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Ellen Shehadeh hosts Diane Rose-Solomon, author of Adopting A Dog.

10:30 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Lyons Filmer hosts writer, sailor and surfer Jonathan White, author of Tides—The Science and Spirit of the Ocean. White makes an appearance on March 12 at the Red Barn, in the National Seashore.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Communidad” Mujeres Recursivas, Resistentes y Resilientes | Resourceful, Resistant and Resilient Women. On International Women’s Day and every day, let us promote the wellbeing of the Misses, Mrs. and Ms. in our hearts, homes and communities.

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” It’s The Lounge from Tomales Bay Youth Center.

Thursday, March 9

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Stuart McLean Remembered. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation honors the late storyteller and host of “The Vinyl Café.

12 PM “ Commonweal Conversations” Caroline Casey: Equinoctial Eclipse Persian New Year Comedic Cahoot of Mars and Venus Tour. A 30 minute Carolingian talk, followed by conversational interview with Michael Lerner.

6:30 PM “Bakersfield & Beyond” Amanda and Mike will be featuring the “best of” Bakersfield and Beyond with vinyl and digital tracks. Eight years and 200 shows in, the show is going strong!

10 PM “Get Down!” This week Danny and Leah interview local artist Gabe Korty about the creation of Parachute Days, an outdoor community space & concert venue being built at Love Field in Point Reyes Station. Photo by Nate Ptacek.

11 PM “Under The Needle” We air a truly wild set from Thee Oh Sees!

Friday, March 10

10 AM “Turning Pages: Readers’ Delight” Lady Audley’s Secret is close to wrapping up all the loose threads, to reveal the very last secret….

11 AM “Reveal” Up Against The Wall. President Donald Trump wants to build a wall between America and Mexico. Hundreds of miles of border fence are already in place, but most of the nearly 2,000-mile stretch is uncovered. The next episode of Reveal explores the political, logistical and geographic barriers that may get in the way of the president’s plans.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Ruth Bader Ginsburg (AKA the Notorious R.B.G.) On Gender Equality.

2 PM “Classical Friday: At the Concert Hall” works by Huxtehude, Mozart, Brahms, Beethoven, Schubert. All you need for a lovely two hours of melody.

Saturday, March 11

7 AM “Morning Glory” Spring is bursting with new energy. Enjoy West Marin’s fresh waterfalls, and listen to Morning Glory with classical music!

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” We’ve all seen dart boards — whether on a wall at home, at a friends place, or at the corner tavern. Join us as we discuss the world of darts with this week’s guest, Tom Carroll of The North Bay Darts Association.

11:30 AM SPECIAL “All-Black Sports Leagues; Driving While Black” from the series With Good Reason.

Sunday, March 12

9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Sacred Music” from the 11th to the 21st century, music to soothe the soul and uplift the mind.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” One or more members of the band Barnyard Hammer join host Mark Nichol to talk about and play music. Tune in every Sunday night for an hour of deep tracks, rarities, obscurities, and one or two of the usual suspects from the sixties and early seventies—the Golden Age of Rock and Roll—followed by conversations with and music by local musicians in the second hour.

Monday, March 13

10 AM “Turning Pages: At Nature’s Pace” Join the journey deep in the Klamath Mountains with David Rains Wallace’s “Klamath Knot.”

Tuesday, March 14

11 AM “Questing: Where Is the Path?” Since 2001 Bay Nature Magazine has been providing a window into the unique landscapes and wildlife of the San Francisco Bay area. Publisher and co-founder David Loeb will join in conversation with host Jane Mickelson to discuss its beauties and challenges.

Wednesday, March 15



10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” In conversation with Florence Williams, author of The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative.