Eat My Heart Out Supper Club 2017

Imagine a dinner party where every tale spun across the table was kindling for the courses to come.

Eat My Heart Out is a storytelling dinner party pairing live performance with a menu whose design is directly inspired by the stories themselves, creating a five course meal of edible metaphors. We have been profiled in SF Weekly, New York Magazine and now we’re raising money for community radio in West Marin – KWMR.

KWMR features this signature event for the fourth year, and it’s going to be a great one! Produced by transmedia storyteller and actor Eugene Ashton-Gonzalez, this event has sold out every year and we expect it to again.

Storytellers will be announced soon and we are working on a stellar line-up! The menu is being designed by Chef Matthew Elias for the third year.

