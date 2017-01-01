Voices from the March, Sex In The Sea, and International Clash Day

Our upcoming special programs, starting on:

Wednesday, Feb 1

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White is fired up about Civil Liberties; also learn more about One Book, One Marin. Roving reporter Sally Phillips joins Amanda to discuss her experiences and interactions at the Women’s March in Washington DC; Madeline Hope is on board for Trash to Treasure and David Cook follows with Fish Tales.

2 PM NEW SERIES “Classical Wednesday” Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. In an historic collaboration, the WFMT Radio Network in Chicago presents the first broadcast series of a Chinese orchestra to U.S. radio audiences. With an all-star line-up of soloists, including Lang Lang, Maxim Vengerov, Yo-Yo Ma, Yujia Wang and Christian Tetzlaff.

4 PM SPECIAL “Post-Carbon Radio” Hosts Karen Nyhus and Bing Gong discuss with Norman Solomon and Dennis Cunningham what they see happening with Donald Trump as President. How we can take back our democracy? Is it possible to reform the Democratic Party? What are different kinds of organizing, and what to advocate? Where should our organizing focus be: local, regional, state, national, or international? And why?

5 PM “Epicenter” The next phase of work on the Bolinas Lagoon and road/stream project for Bolinas Wye. With Kate Bimrose of Farallones Sanctuary Association, Ralph Camiccia, resident volunteer on Lagoon Project committee, and Veronica Pearson of Marin Parks.

Thursday, Feb 2

9:30 AM SPECIAL “Building a Wall: Church & State in America.” When Jefferson designed the University of Virginia’s central Rotunda, he set out to build a temple to the book, a stunning rebuke to the Christian churches that anchored every other college of his day. But Jefferson’s secular utopia didn’t pan out exactly as he planned.

9:30 AM “Right Now” Don’t wait! Act now!! Mia interviews Timothy A. Pychyl, Ph.D., of Ontario, about procrastination.

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” for Black History Month, The Power of African-American Art. From a poem celebrating Nina Simone and her powerful voice for social change, to the story of the surprising event that sparked the hip-hop cultural revolution, to unsung heroes of the culinary arts, SOTRU provides a rich hour of art as a window into African-American history, and how communities have been transformed by it.

2 PM “Classical Wednesday: Tripped-Out Modernism” returns with Robby Elfman.

11 PM “Under The Needle” With a live set from The Heaters.

Friday, Feb 3

11 AM “Reveal” As Donald Trump assumes leadership of a divided nation, Reveal heads to Jacksonville, Florida, one of the most divided cities in America. This show takes a hard look at policing, immigration, education and other issues through the eyes of people with very different perspectives and find that residents here are not on the same page.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Martin Luther King delivers “Beyond Vietnam.”

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” George Lakey has been nonviolent strategizing for over 40 years with some hard-won insights about making actions and movements successful. He’s also one of the minds behind the Global Nonviolent Action Database, documenting over 1000 nonviolent episodes around the world and throughout history. His latest article on Waging Nonviolence is about 10 ways to strategize and win after the Women’s March. We’ll hear from George, discuss his 10 point plan, and then turn to some key events in our ever growing world of nonviolence in the news. Nonviolence radio is the beat of an unstoppable movement. Tune in and find out more.

Sunday, Feb 5

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” In a world where appearances are everything, some people will do anything to save – or to savage – a reputation. The social clubs of eighteenth-century London are the backdrop for a brilliant expose on sentimentality and hypocrisy in Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s classic, The School for Scandal. Starring Julian Sands and Susan Sullivan. Next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

6 PM “Between Rock and a Jazz Place” Seeing Red? Tune in to listen to songs about the color Red and the emotions it can hold.

Monday, Feb 6

1 PM “Ocean Currents” Lets get it on! Jennifer Stock talks with author Marah J. Hardt about her book Sex in the Sea: Our Intimate Connection with Sex-Changing Fish, Romantic Lobsters, Kinky Squid, and Other Salty Erotica of the Deep.

4 PM “Art of the Song” With California singer/songwriter Jack Tempchin, perhaps best known for his collaborative work with the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles.

Tuesday, Feb 7

4-5 PM SPECIAL “International Clash Day” Hosted by Jeffra Hull, Gordon Hull, and Amanda Eichstaedt. From KEXP: This year especially, we feel that celebrating The Clash is also a way to stand up for those dispossessed of power and stand up to the ugliness of authority we can sometimes see. As Joe Strummer said, the future is unwritten and so it is up to all of us to write it. So for at least February 7, we hope that the music of The Clash will be a part of the soundtrack to that hard work.

Wednesday, Feb 8

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” Kate Levinson, Steve Costa, and Malcolm Margolin share some “Last Words from Point Reyes Books,” recorded December 28 in Point Reyes Station.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” NAMI: Aprendizaje y Apoyo Ante las Enfermedades Mentales | NAMI: Learning and Support on Mental Illness.