The French Grammy Awards, Spotting Fake News, Food & Love In Senegal

Our upcoming special programs, starting on:

Wednesday, Feb 15

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White and Amanda talk literature, the importance of reading and One Book, One Marin. Linda Lustig from the Inverness Garden Club discusses the process for application and distribution of the scholarship fund. Madeline Hope arrives at 9 with Trash to Treasure and at 9:30 it’s Fish Tales with David Cook.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Interviewing Beth Macy, author of Truevine: Two Brothers, a Kidnapping, and a Mother’s Quest — A True Story of the Jim Crow South. Bryan Stevenson says it “provides an important lens through which America’s tortured racial history and the cruel legacy of Jim Crow can be seen anew.”

Thursday, Feb 16

8 AM “Pieces of Peace” Benjamin Shapiro will tell the amazing story of North Korean refugee, Cheol “Charles” Ryu. Deirdre Hade, spiritual teacher, master healer, mystic, and visionary leader in the ancient arts of the wisdom traditions, will discuss her new book The (not so) Little Book of Surprises which she co-authored with William Arntz.

10 AM Turning Pages “Radio Bookmobile” Pat Holt is now co-hosted by poet Jan Dederick! First Thursdays starting with March 2.

11 PM “Under The Needle” Airs a set from Local Natives.

Friday, Feb 17

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” Eat, Cook, Love in Senegal. “In Senegal … people believe that the more they share the food with you, the more plentiful their bowl will be.”

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Theresa Nguyen with Mental Health America will discuss living with mental illness, how friends and family of those afflicted can add support, what comprises good mental health and tips to boost your mental health.

11 AM “Reveal” Deadly Waters. The U.S. Navy spends tens of billions of dollars each year building and repairing ships. Reveal investigates how lax safety has been allowed to persist at shipyards that thrive on military contracts.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Angela Davis speaks about Beginnings: Movements of Possibility.

1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” With guest Dr. Cynthia Boaz, expert in nonviolent struggle and media about strategies and tools for nonviolent action in a time of “fake news” and “alternative facts.” Plus: nonviolence in the news– covering new resources in the field, local and worldwide events, and all of the nonviolence that you won’t hear about in the mainstream media.

4 PM “The French Touch” France had their own Grammy Awards called “Les Victoires de la musique” last week. We will listen to some of the winners like Vianney (best new song of the year), Veronique Sansom, Christophe Maé and more.

Saturday, Feb 18

2 PM “Hawaii Calling” Take the hammock for a few swings with Susanna Henderson.

Sunday, Feb 19

10 PM “L.A. Theatre Works” Black History Month double-feature. First, The Mountaintop by Katori Hall: On April 4th, 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside of his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. What happened inside room 306 on the evening of April 3rd? Then: Unquestioned Integrity: The Hill/Thomas Hearings by Mame Hunt. Travel inside the notorious Senate Confirmation hearings when law professor Anita Hill charged Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas with sexual harassment.

Monday, Feb 20

4 PM “Art of the Song” With singer/songwriter Billy Crockett. Billy has recorded twelve solo albums and toured internationally.

5 PM “Epicenter” Politics 101 with Dennis Rodoni. In our first interview with Rodoni since he took his seat as Marin County supervisor, we will ask him what his plans are and what challenges he sees for Marin. We will look at everything from the proposal to make Marin County a sanctuary for its many undocumented workers and residents, to what he can do about the increasing number of potholes we struggle with. We will also want to hear if preparations are being made for possible federal funding cuts that may have an impact on vital county services.

Tuesday, Feb 21

5 PM “Epicenter” Politics 101 with Brian Crawford. As Director of the county’s Community Development Agency, Crawford is in charge of many programs that directly affect every resident. He supervises planning activities that include construction, well and septic permits, and other services such as permits and inspections of retail food facilities, as well as inspection of rental housing facilities. These are only a small number of the programs under his jurisdiction. We will talk with him about the difficulties many people encounter in attempting to construct and repair their residences, and the potential for expediting some needed changes particularly in regard to workforce housing and junior second units to accommodate the elderly.

Wednesday, Feb 22

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Salud del Corazón: Prevención de Problemas Cardiovasculares | Heart Health: Prevention of Cardiovascular Problems.