Sugar Danger, Tiddlywinks, Forensic Art

Friday, Feb 24

9 AM “Inflection Point” With Lauren Schiller. Deb Liu of Facebook is developing more women in tech; Dr. Shruti Naik of The Rockefeller University is keeping more women in science.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Sugar: How Sweet It Isn’t. An informative talk from Gary Taubes.

2 PM “Classical Friday with Emmanuel.” We are in for a three hour treat of French music starting with two hours of the Classical Friday French Connection highlighting today jazzy interpretations of classical greats by French artists like Jacques Loussier, Jean Pierre Rampal, Darius Milhaud (spent some time teaching at Mills College), and more.

4 PM “The French Touch with Emmanuel.” We will conclude the afternoon with The French Touch from 4 to 5pm sharing new songs from France but also older ones by Charles Trenet, Yves Montand, Jacques Brel and Barbara.

Saturday, Feb 25

7 AM “Morning Glory.” Anneke van der Veen brings us relaxing water music.

11 AM “Off-Center Sports.” Close your eyes and think back to the days when life was simple, there was no such thing as a computer game, let alone a computer for your home. Lincoln Logs and board games ruled the land. Amongst all those simple, yet challenging children’s games we played was Tiddlywinks. That’s right folks Tiddlywinks! Today Tiddlywinks is played in tournaments around the world. Join Steve and Jaime and their guest Larry A. Kahn, President of The North American Tiddlywinks Association (NATwA), as we delve into the competitive, and now grown up world of Tiddlywinks.

11:30 AM “What Matters Most” It Takes One to Tango. With a focus on self-empowerment and resilience, this refreshing and witty program has a counterintuitive message for unhappy spouses: you only need one partner to initiate far-reaching positive change in a marriage.

Sunday, Feb 26

9 AM “Sunday Celebration of Sacred Music” with veteran Rick Clark.

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Local singer-songwriter Ben Givens, vocalist and guitarist for the band Magic Toy, joins host Mark Nichol to talk about and play music. Tune in every Sunday night for an hour of deep tracks, rarities, obscurities, and one or two of the usual suspects from the sixties and early seventies—the Golden Age of Rock and Roll—followed by conversations with and music by local musicians in the second hour.

10 PM “L.A. Theatre Works” Presents The Doctor’s Dilemma by George Bernard Shaw.

Monday, Feb 27

5 PM “Epicenter” When all else fails in the identification of a victim or of a perpetrator, the work of the forensic artist begins. Join host Jim Fazackerley and SFPD forensic artist Naomi Glixman exploring the tools and methods of her trade.

Tuesday, Feb 28

9 AM “Airwaves.” Illustrator, caricaturist, and cartoonist, Ed Sorel, whose satires and pictorial essays have appeared in The New Yorker (46 covers), Vanity Fair, Esquire, and Atlantic Monthly, joins radio host, Raul Gallyot.

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages Special” It’s L.A. Theatre Works’ production of Unquestioned Integrity: The Hill/Thomas Hearings by Mame Hunt. Adapted directly from the actual transcripts, Unquestioned Integrity examines the notorious Senate Confirmation hearings when law professor Anita Hill charged Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas with sexual harassment.

4:30 PM “Youth DJ Project: The Wave” Beats, thoughts, and chill vibes with Brian Delahunty.

10 PM “19seventy Jim.” A belated celebration of the Oscars with music of 70’s cinema! An extra added treat will be an artist spotlight on Paul Williams.

Wednesday, March 1

2 PM SPECIAL “Classical Wednesday” Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, Part 2 of 13. This is the first broadcast series of a Chinese Orchestra in the U.S. Sir Andrew Davis enters China after a ten year ban on western music, hear his story and some amazing works by Beethoven, Holst, and more!

Thursday, March 2

9:30 AM “Right Now” What’s up with the actual Academy awards themselves? Mia interviews Joseph Petree, Design Director at R.S. Owens, the company that manufactured the Oscars for many years, and makes the Emmys statuettes and other trophies.

10 AM NEW TIME “Turning Pages: Radio Bookmobile” with Pat Holt, Jan Dederick and Myn Adess.