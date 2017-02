West Marin historian Dewey Livingston joins Lyons Filmer to discuss his newest book, a comprehensive history of the Point Reyes Peninsula, Tomales Bay and the Eastern Shore. Tune in for what Livingston calls “not only a factual history… but also an environmental history” and how the process of writing it was “a great balance of my disciplines.” From Jan 26, 2017. Map by Dewey Livingston.