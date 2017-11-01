Trumponomics, Women’s March, and the Paradox of Preservation

Our upcoming special programs, starting on:

Wednesday, Jan 11

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White discusses library events…and the weather, with Amanda. Anne Baxter talks about her work on this past election cycle. Peggy Day joins to discuss the upcoming construction at Walnut Place in Point Reyes Station, plus an update from Mainstreet Moms’ Kathy Calloway about the upcoming women’s marches.

4 PM “Youth DJ Project” More recordings of Tomales High students reading their own works! With Jeff Deitchman and teacher Ellen Webster.

Thursday, Jan 12

11 PM “Under the Needle” Indie station KEXP beams us a set from Margo Price.

Friday, Jan 13

8 AM “Milk Street Radio” With Christopher Kimball – expert foodie talk.

9 AM “Inflection Point” Talks America The Anxious; Cooperative Games; and How To Negotiate in “Man Pants.”

10 AM “Turning Pages, Reader’s Delight” The continuing drama, intrigue and mystery of Lady Audley’s Secret, read by Janet Robbins.

11 AM “Reveal” You got that new computer or phone you wanted for the holidays – but what happens to your old gadgets? They might not end up where you expect. This time on Reveal, environmentalists follow the global trail of America’s electronic castoffs.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Richard Wolff on Trumponomics.

2 PM “Classical Friday: at the Concert Hall” Hosted by Janet Robbins. Two hours of sublime music for body and soul.

Saturday, Jan 14

7 AM “Morning Glory” Is hosted live by Anneke van der Veen.

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” With all the talk of the dangers of concussions, the impact on the NFL and Tackle Football in general, Off-Center Sports is happy to present a healthy alternative. This week’s guest is Michael Cihon, Founder and CEO of the United States Flag and Touch League (USFTL). Join us as we discuss the league, the rules, and if the bad news about concussions in tackle football is having any impact…on the USFTL.

Sunday, Jan 15

4 PM “Midnight in Luxembourg” It’s January 1962 in London and It’s Twistin’ Time! We’re breaking out the twist records with Howie Casey and the Seniors, Susan Maughan, Girl Satchmo and Bobby Kingdom & the Blue Beats! Along with other chart action by Cliff Richard & The Shadows, Jess Conrad, The Packabeats, Bob Wallis & His Storyville Jazzmen and much more pre-Beatles British rock, pop, instro, skiffle, trad jazz and blue beat!

8 PM “Rock of Ages” Singer-songwriter Tap Dawson joins host Mark Nichol to talk about and play music. Tune in every Sunday night for an hour of deep tracks, rarities, obscurities, and one or two of the usual suspects from the sixties and early seventies—the Golden Age of Rock and Roll—followed by conversations with and music by local musicians in the second hour.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Presents: A timeless story about the clash of generations and political views in 19th century Russia. As feudalism ends, and a new philosophy of nihilism sweeps the nation, two upper-middle class families must come to terms with the radical political views of their children. Fathers and Sons by Ivan Turgenev: Next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

Monday, Jan 16

12 PM “Farm & Foodshed Report” With guest Laura Alice Watts, the author of The Paradox of Preservation: Wilderness and Working Landscapes at Point Reyes National Seashore. Her long-term research explores the history of protected landscapes to bolster their long-term sustainability.

4 PM “Art of the Song” Features Mindy Dillard. A self-described musical alchemist, she plays clawhammer banjo and guitar to accompany her crystal-clear voice.

Tuesday, Jan 17

1 PM “On Being” Where does it hurt? That’s a question the civil rights icon Ruby Sales learned to ask during the days of that movement. On Being brings us a MLK special on the “spiritual crisis of white America” as a calling of this time.

Wednesday, Jan 18

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” Interviews Patrick Phillips, author of Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America, a book about a Georgia town that drove out all its black citizens in 1912. The New York Times says it “meticulously and elegantly reveals the power of white supremacy in its many guises.”

11 AM “Curepo Corazon Comunidad” The new government will bring changes that will have an impact on Latinos in one way or another. Sanos y Salvos Pase lo que Pase.