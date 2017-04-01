Tricksters, Glaciers, and the Optimist’s Guide to Divorce

Our upcoming special programs, starting on:

Wednesday, Jan 4



4 PM “Youth DJ Project” Ellen Webster and Jeff Deitchman host recordings of Tomales High students reading their own work.

Thursday, Jan 5



9 AM SPECIAL “The Music of the Glaciers” Matthew Burtner spent much of his childhood near glaciers in Alaska. Now he is creating music from the sounds of the melting glaciers to raise awareness of climate change.

9:30 AM NEW SHOW “Right Now” Join Mia Johnson for a brand-new half-hour morning show!

11 PM “ Under The Needle” KEXP beams us a super-surfy set from the Allah-Las.

Friday, Jan 6

9 AM “Speaking of Women” Lori Zanini, registered dietician and educator at the Los Angeles Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will be discussing healthy eating for the new year.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Medea Benjamin delivers a lecture on The Saudi-U.S. Sinister Alliance.



1 PM “Nonviolence Radio” It’s an age-old scenario: a person tricking others to do something that is against their interests, for his/her own personal gain. How do we identify a “trickster” and how does this very human archetype influence our politics today? Learn how nonviolence can be used to turn the tables in favor of the interest of all. Plus a needed dose of nonviolence in the news for the New Year, including a New Year’s Pledge of Nonviolent Resistance!

4 PM “The French Touch” Emmanuel brings us pop past and present – from France, Canada, Belgium, Louisiana and more. Start brushing up your French because this show will be 100% en Français!

Saturday, Jan 7

7 AM “Morning Glory” Anneke gives us a fresh start in the year 2017.



6 PM “Celtic Universe” Hosts Patrick Ball: Celtic harper and storyteller, who is coming to the Danc Palace on Jan 21.

Sunday, Jan 8



10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Presents Tom Stoppard’s international hit: The Real Thing starring Simon Templeman and Joanne Whalley. Henry is a successful playwright, consumed by an affair with his best friend’s wife. When everything comes out into the open, Henry embarks on a new life with his lover, seeking “the real thing” in his work and personal life — next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

Monday, Jan 9



10 AM “Turning Pages: At Nature’s Pace” Janet Robbins and Lyons Filmer begin a new book! The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating by Elisabeth Tova Bailey.

4 PM “Art of the Song” With singer/songwriter/producer and record exec Wyatt Easterling. In 1990, Wyatt became head of A&R for Atlantic Records Nashville — Wyatt’s career has been full of chart-topping songs including cuts with Dierks Bentley, Joe Diffie, and Billy Joe Royal, to name a few.

5 PM “Epicenter” Mia Johnson hosts Suzanne Sadowsky on the upcoming workshop about help for 16-25 year olds in Marin: how they find the support they need when they are stressed, sad, struggling with drugs or alcohol, having trouble with school or relationships, or other challenges.

Tuesday, Jan 10



9 AM “Airwaves” Raul begins with co-author, Suzanne Riss of The Optimist’s Guide to Divorce. Bit ‘o trivia: the divorce rate rises by a third in January. Then, “Red Hot Mama – The Sophie Tucker Songbook” starring Sharon McNight is now at Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater.

Wednesday, Jan 11

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Communidad” Spanish language call-in show: Unidad, Solidaridad y Seguridad en la Comunidad | Unity, Solidarity and Safety in the Community.