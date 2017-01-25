Trailblazing Women, Women Composers, and The Women’s March

Wednesday, Jan 25

8 AM “Swimming Upstream” Bonny White is back from her trip to Georgia representing MCFL; guest Fiona Pettigrew is conducting a survey as part of her studies at the University of Colorado, and her study is attempting to understand the effects of ranching within the Point Reyes National Seashore. Retired Arann Harris joins Amanda to promote his upcoming show at Sweetwater Music Hall on Sunday, January 29th – bring the kids.

5 PM “Epicenter” Renata Brillinger of California Climate & Agriculture Network talks with Lyons Filmer about CalCAN’s ongoing work, and the Summit on February 28.

Thursday, Jan 26

10 AM SPECIAL “Turning Pages” With Dewey Livingston. The West Marin historian’s next book, due out Fall 2017, has a working title of Point Reyes: A History of the Land and its People.



11 AM “Commonweal Conversations” With Peter Coyote. Renowned actor, narrator, author, activist, and singer/songwriter, talks about his second autobiographical memoir, The Rainman’s Third Cure.

11 PM “Under The Needle” Features a set from Michael Franti & Spearhead.

Friday, Jan 27

9 AM “Inflection Point” Jessica Jin led the protests last fall over the new campus gun-carry law at her alma mater, University of Texas at Austin. Her weapon of choice? A sex toy. And Joann Lublin is the management news editor at the WSJ and the author of the new book Earning It. Hard Won Lessons from Trailblazing Women at the Top of the Business World. Her finding? Gender bias is alive and kicking.

10 AM “Turning Pages: Reader’s Delight” Continuing with Lady Audley’s Secret: Robert Audley finally confronts his uncle’s young wife Lady Lucy Audley, in the Lime Walk at Audley Court…..

2 PM “Classical Friday: The French Connection” Tune in for selections from Frenchclassical women composers. We will listen to compositions by Cecile Chaminade, Melanie Bonis, Nadia Boulanger, Ariane Mnouchkine, Louise Farrenc and more.

12 PM “Alternative Radio” Gary Younge Lectures on “A Day Without Gun Control.”

Saturday, Jan 28

7 AM “Morning Glory” with Anneke van der Veen.

Image courtesy Marin Cricket Club

11 AM “Off-Center Sports” What sport has batters, umpires, bowlers, wickets, creases, outs, and innings? This Saturday’s guest is Nick Lynam, the Chairman of The Marin Cricket Club. Join Steve and Jaime as they delve into a sport that is played around the world, but is relatively unknown here in the United States.

11:30 AM SPECIAL SERIES “What Matters Most” with Susannah Baldwin, interviewing Sallie Krawcheck, author of Own It: The Power of Women at Work.

Sunday, Jan 29

8 PM “Rock of Ages” The duo the Singer and the Songwriter join host Mark Nichol to talk and play music. Tune in every Sunday night for an hour of deep tracks, rarities, obscurities, and one or two of the usual suspects from the sixties and early seventies—the Golden Age of Rock and Roll—followed by conversations with and music by local musicians in the second hour.

10 PM “LA Theatre Works” Two menial security guards are embroiled in an unexpected family fiasco… and the local beat police are divided by their own romantic and political allegiances. Tate Donovan, Emily Swallow, Michael Weston, and Cedric Sanders star in Kenneth Lonergan’s striking and funny crime drama, Lobby Hero. Next time on L.A. Theatre Works.

Monday, Jan 30

4 PM “Art of the Song” With award-winning Canadian rhythm and blues artist, Matt Andersen.

5 PM “Epicenter” Guest Lisa Cummings will discuss her experiences participating in the Women’s March on January 21st in Washington D.C.

Tuesday, Jan 31

5 PM “Epicenter” Ellen Shehadeh hosts Vaughn Maurice, new Executive Director of Wildcare.

Wednesday, Feb 1

10 AM “Turning Pages: Waves of Joy” With Lindsey Lee Johnson, author of The Most Dangerous Place on Earth — Anthony Doerr calls it a “phenomenal first book” — a novel about the perils of adolescence in contemporary Marin County.

11 AM “Cuerpo Corazon Comunidad” Alcohol y Drogas: Asesoramiento, Ayuda y Apoyo | Alcohol & Drugs: Assessment, Treatment, and Support.