It’s a great time to love local radio! 

Not everyone loves community media…

As we head into 2017 we are grateful for our listeners and contributors. Many of you may have heard about threats to cut funding for public media. KWMR receives about 25% of our funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). KWMR qualifies for this funding and receives money in the form of Community Service Grants. CPB takes into account the fact that we serve a sparsely populated rural community. There is real concern that this funding may be in jeopardy. We will keep you posted about what we learn from our community radio community via the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. Learn more HERE about protecting public media.

A friendly reminder of the many ways that you can support KWMR!

Click HERE. KWMR is a 501c3.

Join the monthly sustaining donor program, “The Calendar Club.” You can do that HERE, or give us a call at 415-663-8068, Ext 106 and speak to Mia.

Do you have an aged car, boat, truck, or motorcycle? You can donate it to KWMR. Info HERE or call 1-888-KWMR-AUTO to make the convenient arrangements.

Got “mad skills?” Maybe there is something that you can do to help KWMR. Volunteer your time and expertise. Call or email amanda@kwmr.org, 415-663-8068, Ext 104. We often need volunteers at events and during Pledge Drives.

Does your employer match your donations? We can make this happen! Currently several donors take advantage of this employee perk, and double their contributions to KWMR!

KWMR can accept stock donations. This is a great way to support your favorite radio station. Information for your broker: Vanguard Account Number: 566-20940 DTC #0062.

Tell your friends and neighbors about KWMR. Believe it or not, some people who frequent or live in West Marin may not be aware of this resource that is chock-full of great audio AND will get you verified road closure, evacuation and other emergency information. That itself is a gift!

We love our listener supporters!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director on behalf of the whole crew here at KWMR!