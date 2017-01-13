Climate Change Town Hall with Jared Huffman

KWMR presents Congressman Huffman and other community partners in an open dialogue on defending our environment and protecting our progress on climate change. The group discussion focused on the changing situation in Washington and the best ways to take action in the days ahead. Recording courtesy of programmer Bing Gong.

– Congressman Jared Huffman, 2nd District of California

– Bruce Riordan, Climate Readiness Institute

– Michael Wall, Natural Resources Defense Council

– Drew Caputo, EarthJustice Attorney

December 19, 2016 in the San Rafael High School-Gymnasium