And just like that…2017!

“In our pain avoiding culture, most people think the mentally healthy life is one characterized by an absence of crisis. Nothing could be further from the truth. What characterizes mental health is how early we meet the crisis.” M. Scott Peck

I certainly hope you all enjoyed a lovely holiday season, got everything you asked for and were able to spend time with people that you genuinely dig. Sometimes around the holidays, programming shifts to accommodate our hard working volunteer’s schedules. We hope that you enjoyed some specials and were more than pleasantly surprised when a live host brought you AMAZING music or discussion.

Do you make new year’s resolutions? I never used to, but the past several years I have made some more formal resolutions, and then some more informal resolutions. This year I resolve to look up more (both physically and philosophically), there is just too much slouching going on in this world. I also resolve to spend more time reading longer pieces of literature, and spending less time on the screens of digital devices. We’ll see how that works out.

If you have a resolution, I would love to hear about it. We are going to be spending some time tomorrow on KWMR hearing from listeners and talking about the concept of resolutions, starting at 8am. Tune in if you get a chance, or if you would like resolution (either anonymous or not) to be announced, send it to me TODAY.

So, what’s new at KWMR?

How about that brand new upgraded, super functional and gorgeous www.kwmr.org website? Have you perused it yet? We hope you will!

We have been able to find a better way to process credit card donations! We have lowered the optional processing fee from 4% to 2.5%! Always looking out for everyone’s bottom line here at KWMR – that is how we roll.

We thank all of you for your year end contributions to KWMR. As usual, we certainly would not be here if it wasn’t for YOU! (and you, and you, and you!) If for some reason you missed making a year end donation and would like to get a jump on your tax exemptions for 2017, then the following might come in very handy.

Click HERE. KWMR is a 501c3.

Join the monthly sustaining donor program, “The Calendar Club.” You can do that HERE, or give us a call at 415-663-8068, Ext 106 and speak to Mia.

Do you have an aged car, boat, truck, or motorcycle? You can donate it to KWMR. Info HERE or call 1-888-KWMR-AUTO to make the convenient arrangements.

Got “mad skills?” Maybe there is something that you can do to help KWMR. Volunteer your time and expertise. Call or email amanda@kwmr.org, 415-663-8068, Ext 104. We often need volunteers at events and during Pledge Drives.

Does your employer match your donations? We can make this happen! Currently several donors take advantage of this employee perk, and double their contributions to KWMR!

KWMR can accept stock donations. This is a great way to support your favorite radio station. Information for your broker: Vanguard Account Number: 566-20940 DTC #0062.

Tell your friends and neighbors about KWMR. Believe it or not, some people who frequent or live in West Marin may not be aware of this resource that is chock-full of great audio AND will get you verified road closure, evacuation and other emergency information. That itself is a gift!

We love our listener supporters!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director on behalf of the whole crew here at KWMR!