Terry Tempest Williams, The Hour of Land, & Point Reyes Books

Terry Tempest Williams

Reading from: The Hour of Land, A Personal Topography of America’s National Parks

Presented by Point Reyes Books as a benefit for Point Reyes National Seashore Association, Black Mountain Circle, and the Mesa Refuge.

October 22, 2016

As a farewell event as Point Reyes Books changes owners, and to honor the centennial of the National Park Service, Terry Tempest Williams returned to Point Reyes to read from her new book, The Hour of Land, a literary celebration of our national parks, what they mean to us, and what we mean to them. Through 12 carefully chosen parks, from Yellowstone in Wyoming to Acadia in Maine to Big Bend in Texas, Tempest Williams creates a series of lyrical portraits that illuminate the unique grandeur of each place while delving into what it means to shape a landscape with its own evolutionary history into something of our own making. Part memoir, part natural history, and part social critique, The Hour of Land is a meditation and manifesto on why wild lands matter to the soul of America.

About Terry Tempest Williams: Terry Tempest Williams has been called “a citizen writer,” a writer who speaks and speaks out eloquently on behalf of an ethical stance toward life. A naturalist and fierce advocate for freedom of speech, she has consistently shown us how environmental issues are social issues that ultimately become matters of justice. “So here is my question,” she asks, “what might a different kind of power look like, feel like, and can power be redistributed equitably even beyond our own species?”

About Point Reyes National Seashore Association: Point Reyes National Seashore Association (PRNSA) is a cooperating association of the National Park Service. It works in partnership with Point Reyes National Seashore and the public to preserve, restore, and maintain wildlife habitat, trails, and historic sites in the beautiful coastal park. Year-round environmental education programs help children and adults deepen their understanding of nature and inspire the next generation of park stewards.

About Black Mountain Circle: Black Mountain Circle (BMC) is a nonprofit in Point Reyes Station, CA, that explores the relationship between spirit, story, and place. BMC programs include author events, retreats, book groups, and writing workshops for youths and adults as well as the biennial Geography of Hope Conference and the literary journal, West Marin Review.

About the Mesa Refuge: The Mesa Refuge is a writers’ retreat located in Point Reyes Station, California. Its mission is to provide a quiet and inspiring space for people writing about ways to create a more just and sustainable world. It has traditionally focused on the environment, economics, and social injustice.