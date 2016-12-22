Marin Election Portal

Marin County Registrar of Voters

General Election – November 8, 2016

Election Results

First Update 11/10/16

15:38:03

Registered Voters 160795 – Cards Cast 90858 56.51% Num. Report Precinct 182 – Num. Reporting 182 100.00%

President and Vice President Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 89519 HILLARY CLINTON DEM 69518 77.66% DONALD TRUMP RAI 14214 15.88% GARY JOHNSON LIB 2425 2.71% JILL STEIN GRN 1748 1.95% GLORIA LA RIVA PF 210 0.23% Write-in Votes 1404 1.57%

United States Senator Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 80729 KAMALA D. HARRIS DEM 63851 79.09% LORETTA L. SANCHEZ DEM 16878 20.91%

United States House of Representatives, District 2 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 85457 JARED W. HUFFMAN DEM 70912 82.98% DALE K. MENSING REP 14545 17.02%

Member Of The State Assembly, District 10 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 77790 MARC LEVINE DEM 57188 73.52% VERONICA JACOBI DEM 20602 26.48%

Superior Court Judge, Office 2 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 74989 SHEILA LICHTBLAU 38936 51.92% MICHAEL COFFINO 35846 47.80% Write-in Votes 207 0.28%

Petaluma Joint Union High School District, Governing Board Member Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.0% Vote For 2 Times Counted 84/228 36.8% Total Votes 75 FRANK LYNCH 37 49.33% ELLEN WEBSTER 20 26.67% MARY S. JOHNSON 18 24.00% Write-in Votes 0 0.00%

Bolinas-Stinson Union School District, Governing Board Member Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.0% Vote For 2 Times Counted 866/1463 59.2% Total Votes 1166 GEORGIA WOODS 448 38.42% BOB DEMMERLE 364 31.22% CYRUS LEBEN HARMON 353 30.27% Write-in Votes 1 0.09%

Sausalito Marin City School District, Governing Board Member Total Number of Precincts 8 Precincts Reporting 8 100.0% Vote For 2 Times Counted 4252/7873 54.0% Total Votes 6337 DEBRA TURNER 1768 27.90% CAROLINE F. VAN ALST 1701 26.84% DAVID SUTO 1555 24.54% BILL ZIEGLER 1301 20.53% Write-in Votes 12 0.19%

County Supervisor, District 4 Total Number of Precincts 38 Precincts Reporting 38 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 14135/25459 55.5% Total Votes 12581 DENNIS RODONI 6652 52.87% DOMINIC GROSSI 5909 46.97% Write-in Votes 20 0.16%

City Of Sausalito, City Council Member Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.0% Vote For 3 Times Counted 3073/5462 56.3% Total Votes 5689 JOAN COX 1780 31.29% RAY WITHY 1771 31.13% JOE BURNS 1102 19.37% SAM RUBEN 995 17.49% Write-in Votes 41 0.72%

Mesa Park Recreation District, Director Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.0% Vote For 2 Times Counted 589/990 59.5% Total Votes 860 AMBER R. DISTASI 395 45.93% TOBY I. NEMEC 348 40.47% NOLAN GODFREY 116 13.49% Write-in Votes 1 0.12%

Strawberry Recreation District, Director Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.0% Vote For 2 Times Counted 1483/2802 52.9% Total Votes 1552 CALE B. NICHOLS 715 46.07% PAMELA G. BOHNER 456 29.38% PORTER DAVIS 375 24.16% Write-in Votes 6 0.39%

Proposition 51 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 86253 YES 48442 56.16% NO 37811 43.84%

Proposition 52 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 84852 YES 64707 76.26% NO 20145 23.74%

Proposition 53 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 83646 NO 54262 64.87% YES 29384 35.13%

Proposition 54 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 83195 YES 51456 61.85% NO 31739 38.15%

Proposition 55 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 86292 YES 57930 67.13% NO 28362 32.87%

Proposition 56 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 88353 YES 66836 75.65% NO 21517 24.35%

Proposition 57 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 86773 YES 69484 80.08% NO 17289 19.92%

Proposition 58 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 86313 YES 70285 81.43% NO 16028 18.57%

Proposition 59 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 81838 YES 58345 71.29% NO 23493 28.71%

Proposition 60 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 82928 NO 52976 63.88% YES 29952 36.12%

Proposition 61 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 82748 YES 46595 56.31% NO 36153 43.69%

Proposition 62 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 86178 YES 58066 67.38% NO 28112 32.62%

Proposition 63 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 87634 YES 70473 80.42% NO 17161 19.58%

Proposition 64 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 88125 YES 61428 69.71% NO 26697 30.29%

Proposition 65 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 84874 NO 45712 53.86% YES 39162 46.14%

Proposition 66 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 80712 NO 50022 61.98% YES 30690 38.02%

Proposition 67 Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 86345 YES 63526 73.57% NO 22819 26.43%

County of Marin Measure A (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 182 Precincts Reporting 182 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 90858/160795 56.5% Total Votes 85447 YES 53680 62.82% NO 31767 37.18%

Kentfield School District Measure B (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 13 Precincts Reporting 13 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 4645/8408 55.2% Total Votes 4379 YES 2515 57.43% NO 1864 42.57%

Mill Valley School Dist. Measure E (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 25 Precincts Reporting 25 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 12101/21879 55.3% Total Votes 11544 YES 7612 65.94% NO 3932 34.06%

Novato Unified School District Bond Measure G (55% vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 34 Precincts Reporting 34 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 20649/36307 56.9% Total Votes 19634 BONDS YES 11104 56.55% BONDS NO 8530 43.45%

City Of Mill Valley Measure H (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 11 Precincts Reporting 11 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 5692/10128 56.2% Total Votes 5432 YES 4207 77.45% NO 1225 22.55%

Town Of Fairfax Measure C (Majority vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 6 Precincts Reporting 6 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 3307/5626 58.8% Total Votes 3175 YES 2421 76.25% NO 754 23.75%

Town Of Ross Measure K (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 897/1633 54.9% Total Votes 872 YES 681 78.10% NO 191 21.90%

Muir Beach CSD Measure L (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 179/322 55.6% Total Votes 174 YES 138 79.31% NO 36 20.69%

CSA #17-1 Kent Woodlands Measure M (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 605/1101 55.0% Total Votes 588 YES 412 70.07% NO 176 29.93%

CSA #17-1 Kent Woodlands Measure N (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 605/1101 55.0% Total Votes 590 YES 430 72.88% NO 160 27.12%

County Service Area #29 Measure O (2/3 vote needed) Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.0% Vote For 1 Times Counted 78/213 36.6% Total Votes 78 YES 68 87.18% NO 10 12.82%

District 4 Candidates Debate: Hosted at the Dance Palace on October 12, the forum was sponsored by Main Street Moms, with media sponsorship from KWMR and the Point Reyes Light.

District 4 Candidates Forum: Hosted at the Dance Palace on May 4, the forum was organized by the Point Reyes Station Village Association, with media sponsorship from KWMR and the Point Reyes Light.

Below you’ll find the archives of KWMR’s interviews with each of the prospective District 4 candidates, from our public affairs show, Epicenter.

Dominic Grossi

Tomas Kaselionis

Dennis Rodoni

Wendi Kallins

Brian Staley

Mari Tamburo

Alex Easton-Brown

Al Dugan

District 4 map courtesy of Marin County