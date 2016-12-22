Marin Election Portal

|
|
Marin County Registrar of Voters
General Election – November 8, 2016
Election Results
First Update
|11/10/16
15:38:03
|Registered Voters 160795 – Cards Cast 90858 56.51%
|Num. Report Precinct 182 – Num. Reporting 182 100.00%
|
|President and Vice President
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|89519
|
|
|HILLARY CLINTON
|DEM
|69518
|77.66%
|DONALD TRUMP
|RAI
|14214
|15.88%
|GARY JOHNSON
|LIB
|2425
|2.71%
|JILL STEIN
|GRN
|1748
|1.95%
|GLORIA LA RIVA
|PF
|210
|0.23%
|Write-in Votes
|
|1404
|1.57%
|
|United States Senator
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|80729
|
|
|KAMALA D. HARRIS
|DEM
|63851
|79.09%
|LORETTA L. SANCHEZ
|DEM
|16878
|20.91%
|
|United States House of Representatives, District 2
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|85457
|
|
|JARED W. HUFFMAN
|DEM
|70912
|82.98%
|DALE K. MENSING
|REP
|14545
|17.02%
|
|Member Of The State Assembly, District 10
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|77790
|
|
|MARC LEVINE
|DEM
|57188
|73.52%
|VERONICA JACOBI
|DEM
|20602
|26.48%
|
|Superior Court Judge, Office 2
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|74989
|
|
|SHEILA LICHTBLAU
|
|38936
|51.92%
|MICHAEL COFFINO
|
|35846
|47.80%
|Write-in Votes
|
|207
|0.28%
|
|Petaluma Joint Union High School District, Governing Board Member
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|1
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|1
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|2
|
|Times Counted
|
|84/228
|36.8%
|Total Votes
|
|75
|
|
|FRANK LYNCH
|
|37
|49.33%
|ELLEN WEBSTER
|
|20
|26.67%
|MARY S. JOHNSON
|
|18
|24.00%
|Write-in Votes
|
|0
|0.00%
|
|Bolinas-Stinson Union School District, Governing Board Member
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|4
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|4
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|2
|
|Times Counted
|
|866/1463
|59.2%
|Total Votes
|
|1166
|
|
|GEORGIA WOODS
|
|448
|38.42%
|BOB DEMMERLE
|
|364
|31.22%
|CYRUS LEBEN HARMON
|
|353
|30.27%
|Write-in Votes
|
|1
|0.09%
|
|Sausalito Marin City School District, Governing Board Member
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|8
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|8
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|2
|
|Times Counted
|
|4252/7873
|54.0%
|Total Votes
|
|6337
|
|
|DEBRA TURNER
|
|1768
|27.90%
|CAROLINE F. VAN ALST
|
|1701
|26.84%
|DAVID SUTO
|
|1555
|24.54%
|BILL ZIEGLER
|
|1301
|20.53%
|Write-in Votes
|
|12
|0.19%
|
|County Supervisor, District 4
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|38
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|38
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|14135/25459
|55.5%
|Total Votes
|
|12581
|
|
|DENNIS RODONI
|
|6652
|52.87%
|DOMINIC GROSSI
|
|5909
|46.97%
|Write-in Votes
|
|20
|0.16%
|
|City Of Sausalito, City Council Member
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|5
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|5
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|3
|
|Times Counted
|
|3073/5462
|56.3%
|Total Votes
|
|5689
|
|
|JOAN COX
|
|1780
|31.29%
|RAY WITHY
|
|1771
|31.13%
|JOE BURNS
|
|1102
|19.37%
|SAM RUBEN
|
|995
|17.49%
|Write-in Votes
|
|41
|0.72%
|
|Mesa Park Recreation District, Director
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|1
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|1
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|2
|
|Times Counted
|
|589/990
|59.5%
|Total Votes
|
|860
|
|
|AMBER R. DISTASI
|
|395
|45.93%
|TOBY I. NEMEC
|
|348
|40.47%
|NOLAN GODFREY
|
|116
|13.49%
|Write-in Votes
|
|1
|0.12%
|
|Strawberry Recreation District, Director
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|3
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|3
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|2
|
|Times Counted
|
|1483/2802
|52.9%
|Total Votes
|
|1552
|
|
|CALE B. NICHOLS
|
|715
|46.07%
|PAMELA G. BOHNER
|
|456
|29.38%
|PORTER DAVIS
|
|375
|24.16%
|Write-in Votes
|
|6
|0.39%
|
|Proposition 51
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|86253
|
|
|YES
|
|48442
|56.16%
|NO
|
|37811
|43.84%
|
|Proposition 52
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|84852
|
|
|YES
|
|64707
|76.26%
|NO
|
|20145
|23.74%
|
|Proposition 53
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|83646
|
|
|NO
|
|54262
|64.87%
|YES
|
|29384
|35.13%
|
|Proposition 54
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|83195
|
|
|YES
|
|51456
|61.85%
|NO
|
|31739
|38.15%
|
|Proposition 55
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|86292
|
|
|YES
|
|57930
|67.13%
|NO
|
|28362
|32.87%
|
|Proposition 56
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|88353
|
|
|YES
|
|66836
|75.65%
|NO
|
|21517
|24.35%
|
|Proposition 57
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|86773
|
|
|YES
|
|69484
|80.08%
|NO
|
|17289
|19.92%
|
|Proposition 58
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|86313
|
|
|YES
|
|70285
|81.43%
|NO
|
|16028
|18.57%
|
|Proposition 59
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|81838
|
|
|YES
|
|58345
|71.29%
|NO
|
|23493
|28.71%
|
|Proposition 60
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|82928
|
|
|NO
|
|52976
|63.88%
|YES
|
|29952
|36.12%
|
|Proposition 61
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|82748
|
|
|YES
|
|46595
|56.31%
|NO
|
|36153
|43.69%
|
|Proposition 62
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|86178
|
|
|YES
|
|58066
|67.38%
|NO
|
|28112
|32.62%
|
|Proposition 63
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|87634
|
|
|YES
|
|70473
|80.42%
|NO
|
|17161
|19.58%
|
|Proposition 64
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|88125
|
|
|YES
|
|61428
|69.71%
|NO
|
|26697
|30.29%
|
|Proposition 65
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|84874
|
|
|NO
|
|45712
|53.86%
|YES
|
|39162
|46.14%
|
|Proposition 66
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|80712
|
|
|NO
|
|50022
|61.98%
|YES
|
|30690
|38.02%
|
|Proposition 67
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|86345
|
|
|YES
|
|63526
|73.57%
|NO
|
|22819
|26.43%
|
|County of Marin Measure A (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|182
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|182
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|90858/160795
|56.5%
|Total Votes
|
|85447
|
|
|YES
|
|53680
|62.82%
|NO
|
|31767
|37.18%
|
|Kentfield School District Measure B (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|13
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|13
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|4645/8408
|55.2%
|Total Votes
|
|4379
|
|
|YES
|
|2515
|57.43%
|NO
|
|1864
|42.57%
|
|Mill Valley School Dist. Measure E (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|25
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|25
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|12101/21879
|55.3%
|Total Votes
|
|11544
|
|
|YES
|
|7612
|65.94%
|NO
|
|3932
|34.06%
|
|Novato Unified School District Bond Measure G (55% vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|34
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|34
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|20649/36307
|56.9%
|Total Votes
|
|19634
|
|
|BONDS YES
|
|11104
|56.55%
|BONDS NO
|
|8530
|43.45%
|
|City Of Mill Valley Measure H (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|11
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|11
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|5692/10128
|56.2%
|Total Votes
|
|5432
|
|
|YES
|
|4207
|77.45%
|NO
|
|1225
|22.55%
|
|Town Of Fairfax Measure C (Majority vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|6
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|6
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|3307/5626
|58.8%
|Total Votes
|
|3175
|
|
|YES
|
|2421
|76.25%
|NO
|
|754
|23.75%
|
|Town Of Ross Measure K (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|4
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|4
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|897/1633
|54.9%
|Total Votes
|
|872
|
|
|YES
|
|681
|78.10%
|NO
|
|191
|21.90%
|
|Muir Beach CSD Measure L (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|2
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|2
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|179/322
|55.6%
|Total Votes
|
|174
|
|
|YES
|
|138
|79.31%
|NO
|
|36
|20.69%
|
|CSA #17-1 Kent Woodlands Measure M (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|3
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|3
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|605/1101
|55.0%
|Total Votes
|
|588
|
|
|YES
|
|412
|70.07%
|NO
|
|176
|29.93%
|
|CSA #17-1 Kent Woodlands Measure N (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|3
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|3
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|605/1101
|55.0%
|Total Votes
|
|590
|
|
|YES
|
|430
|72.88%
|NO
|
|160
|27.12%
|
|County Service Area #29 Measure O (2/3 vote needed)
|
|
|
|
|Total
|Number of Precincts
|
|1
|
|Precincts Reporting
|
|1
|100.0%
|Vote For
|
|1
|
|Times Counted
|
|78/213
|36.6%
|Total Votes
|
|78
|
|
|YES
|
|68
|87.18%
|NO
|
|10
|12.82%
District 4 Candidates Debate: Hosted at the Dance Palace on October 12, the forum was sponsored by Main Street Moms, with media sponsorship from KWMR and the Point Reyes Light.
District 4 Candidates Forum: Hosted at the Dance Palace on May 4, the forum was organized by the Point Reyes Station Village Association, with media sponsorship from KWMR and the Point Reyes Light.
Below you’ll find the archives of KWMR’s interviews with each of the prospective District 4 candidates, from our public affairs show, Epicenter.
Dominic Grossi
Tomas Kaselionis
Dennis Rodoni
Wendi Kallins
Brian Staley
Mari Tamburo
Alex Easton-Brown
Al Dugan
District 4 map courtesy of Marin County