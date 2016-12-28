KWMR wishes YOU a very happy New Year!

News from KWMR

We always promise to tell you everything first. Since you are dedicated Round Up readers and we consider you the “inner circle” of KWMR listeners. Well, if you have not moseyed over to www.kwmr.org lately, you should take a wander. It’s really cool. It’s incredibly functional and it has “soft launched.” It is the new KWMR website!!!

Chock full of functionality, easy on the eyes, integrating Round Up content, social media posts, Program Highlights, archived programming, and coming soon, more info on the PEOPLE of KWMR, be they programmers, board members, guests, or staff. And more photos coming soon, too!

So give it a once-over and let us know if you have any ideas, if things aren’t working as expected and if there are things you would want to see here, but don’t at this time. We wanna know!

We could not help ourselves – the Round Up got a bit of a redo, all ready for a great year of local community radio tunes, information and alerts. Your “go to” for homegrown information. Bring it on, 2017.

And since it is almost the end of the year…. a reminder about the many ways you can support KWMR.

Ways to contribute:

Click HERE. KWMR is a 501c3.

Join the monthly sustaining donor program, “The Calendar Club.” You can do that HERE, or give us a call at 415-663-8068, Ext 106 and speak to Mia.

Do you have an aged car, boat, truck, or motorcycle? You can donate it to KWMR. Info HERE or call 1-888-KWMR-AUTO to make the convenient arrangements.

Got “mad skills?” Maybe there is something that you can do to help KWMR. Volunteer your time and expertise. Call or email amanda@kwmr.org, 415-663-8068, Ext 104. We often need volunteers at events and during Pledge Drives.

Does your employer match your donations? We can make this happen! Currently several donors take advantage of this employee perk, and double their contributions to KWMR!

KWMR can accept stock donations. This is a great way to support your favorite radio station. Information for your broker: Vanguard Account Number: 566-20940 DTC #0062.

Tell your friends and neighbors about KWMR. Believe it or not, some people who frequent or live in West Marin may not be aware of this resource that is chock-full of great audio AND will get you verified road closure, evacuation and other emergency information. That itself is a gift!

We love our listener supporters!

Amanda Eichstaedt

Station Manager and Executive Director on behalf of the whole crew here at KWMR!